Daughters Of The American Revolution Annual DAR Bronze JROTC Medals Awarded

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annually awards DAR Bronze JROTC Medals. Chapter National Defense Committee Chair Pat Arata recently presented this award to Cadet/2NDLT Jadelynn Blank during a ceremony at Snow Hill High School. The Kitty Knight Chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 also awards a JROTC Bronze Medal. Member Theresa Nauschuetz presented this award to Cadet/GYSGT Chloe Goddard. Pictured, from left, are Arata, Blank and Nauschuetz.