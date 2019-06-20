Worcester Prep’s Gracie Gardner last week was named Academic All-American by U.S. Lacrosse. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep standout student-athlete Gracie Gardner last week was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American for her exploits on the fields and in the classroom at the Berlin school.

Gardner, who plays three varsity sports at Worcester and is a member of the school’s 12-Letter Club, was named by U.S. Lacrosse last week as an Academic All-American. She also excels in basketball and soccer, for which she played goalie last year and was named Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference Player of the Year after allowing just one goal all season.