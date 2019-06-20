Gardner Named Academic All-American

by
Gardner Named Academic All-American
Worcester Prep’s Gracie Gardner last week was named Academic All-American by U.S. Lacrosse. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep standout student-athlete Gracie Gardner last week was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American for her exploits on the fields and in the classroom at the Berlin school.

Gardner, who plays three varsity sports at Worcester and is a member of the school’s 12-Letter Club, was named by U.S. Lacrosse last week as an Academic All-American. She also excels in basketball and soccer, for which she played goalie last year and was named Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference Player of the Year after allowing just one goal all season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.