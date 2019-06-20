Worcester Prep Sophomores Choy And Perdue Selected As Ambassadors To 40th Annual Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar

Worcester Prep sophomores Waverly Choy and Hannah Perdue were selected as Ambassadors to attend the 40th Annual Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Seminar this summer. More than 200 high school student leaders representing all Maryland counties attended the four-day seminar at either Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg or Wesley College in Dover. The Student Ambassadors interacted with distinguished leaders in the business, governmental and educational arenas. Submitted photos