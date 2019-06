28th/127th Street Pit & Pub

410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 7: The Jack & T Show, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Rogue Citizens, 11 p.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)

45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 7: Wes & Natalie Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: The Pips, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Ian McG, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Torrey B, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Ward Ewing, 8 p.m.

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 7: DJ Wax

Saturday, June 8: Aaron Howell

Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK

Caribbean Pool Bar

410-289-6181 • 2nd St. & Boardwalk

Friday, June 7: Rogue Citizens, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Three On The Tree, 1 p.m.,

The Runner-Ups, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: No Buyscuyts, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Dave Sherman, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11: Sean Loomis, 1 p.m.,

Ray Holiday, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Mike & Eric, 1 p.m.,

Jason Lee, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Jack & T, 1 p.m.,

Sean Styles, 7 p.m.

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

Every Thursday Thru Saturday:

Phil Perdue On Piano

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean Club:

Friday & Saturday, June 7 & 8: New Censation

Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty

Lenny’s Beach Bar: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9:

On The Edge, 4 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, June 10-13: First Class

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846

Friday, June 7: Darin Engh, Noon-4 p.m.,

Monkee Paw, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: The Everafter, Noon-4 p.m.,

Stratus Fear, 5 -9 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Copper Sky, Noon-3 p.m.,

Old School, 4-8 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Nate Clendenen, Noon-3 p.m.

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11: Chino Rankin, Noon-3 p.m.,

Aaron Howell Duo, 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12:

Chris Thomas, Noon-3 p.m., Funk Shué, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Shortcut Sunny, Noon-3 p.m.,

Kevin Poole, Joe Mama & Chris Thomas 4-8 p.m.

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 7: Jason Lee, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Keri Anthony, 5 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay

Friday, June 7: Fire Kite, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ RobCee, 9 p.m., Under The Covers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Opposite Directions, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m., Jumper, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 10: TBA, DJ RobCee, 9:30 p.m.,

The Loop, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: DJ Hector, 9:30 p.m.,

The Swell Fellas, 10:30 p.m.

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 7: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8:

Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88, 10 p.m.

Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood

Wednesday: DJ Wiz

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, June 7: Lime Green Band

Saturday, June 8: Jordan Gillis Band

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Road, West OC

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, June 8:

Chris Button/Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, June 9: Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,

Rob Snyder, 8 p.m.

Mondays: Blake Haley, 4 p.m., DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.,

Trivia w/DJ Bigler, 8 p.m.

Thursdays: Opposite Directions, 6 p.m.

Harpoon Hanna’s

302-539-3095

Rt. 54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 7: Dave Hawkins, 4 p.m.,

Full Circle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.,

Glass Onion, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Kevin Poole, 2 p.m.,

Dale Teat, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11: DJ Rupe/Kevin Poole

Wednesday, June 12: Dave Sherman, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Dale Teat, 5 p.m.

High Stakes Bar & Grill

302-537-6971 • Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 7: Lower Case Blues

Saturday, June 8: TBA

Thursdays: Baltimore Bob, 4 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns, 4 p.m.

Hooters

410-213-1841

12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, June 7: DJ BK, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Classic Vibe, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 10: This Your Monkey, 2 p.m.

Johnny’s Pizza & Pub

410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE

Friday, June 7: DJ BT

Saturday, June 8: Lennon & The Leftovers

Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

Lobster Shanty

302-436-2305 • 56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside

Sunday, June 9:

Joe Mama & Dave Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Blind Wind, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Taylor Knox, 5 p.m.

M.R. Ducks

410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.

Friday, June 7: Landmark, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Monkee Paw, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Muskrat Lightning, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: DJ Batman

Thursday, June 13: Monkee Paw

Mad Fish

410-213-2525 • 12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, June 7: Keri Anthony, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Rick & Regina, 5 p.m.,

DJ BK, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: Monkee Paw, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Ray Holiday, 5 p.m.,

Karaoke w/Jeremy, 8 p.m.

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891 • 8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, June 7: Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: Chris Diller

Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy

Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953 • Between Caroline

& Talbot Streets On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday, June 7 & 8: Slamm, 10 p.m.

Sunday-Thursday, June 9-13: CK The DJ, 9 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9: CK The DJ, 2 p.m.

Smitty McGee’s

302-436-4716

37234 Lighthouse Rd., West Fenwick Ireland, DE

Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft

& The Saltwater Cowboys

Seacrets

410-524-4900 • 49th St.& Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 7: DJ Bobby O, 11 a.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Anthem, 9 p.m.,

Stellar Mojo, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Saturday, June 8: Cruz In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m., Anthem, 9 p.m.,

Lima Bean Riot, 10 p.m., 4 DJs

Sunday, June 9: Bobby O In De Bay, 10 a.m.,

Whiskeyhickon Boys, 5 p.m., Anthem, 9 p.m.,

The Benjamins, 10 p.m., 3 DJs

Monday, June 10: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

Full Circle, 5 p.m., I&I Riddim, 9 p.m., DJ

Tuesday, June 11: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

Opposite Directions, 5 p.m., I&I Riddim, 9 p.m., DJ

Wednesday, June 12: Bobby On De Bay, 11 a.m.,

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m., Zion Reggae Band, 9 p.m.,

Fish Out Of Water, 10 p.m., 2 DJs

Thursday, June 13: DJ Bobby O 11 a.m.,

The Freddie Long Band, 5 p.m.,

Innasense, 9 p.m.,

Lost In Paris, 10 P.M., 2 DJs