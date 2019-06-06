Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29:

Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June 7: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

June 7: Dancing Under The Stars

7-10 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center. Join in for a night of blues and jazz, fellowship and fun under the big tent in the spacious yard. Music provided by VT Second Edition, reviving their original band, The Vibratones. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations: 410-641-0638. The Vibratones began at UMES in the early ’60s and played well into the ’70s throughout the Eastern Shore at clubs, graduations and other community and social events. Sure to bring back sweet memories of the musical adventures of the past. This fundraiser benefits ongoing expenses of maintaining this local historical gem built in 1923 to educate African American students in grades one-seven. Many former students will be joining in this event.

Saturdays June 8, July 13, Aug. 10: Chicken Barbecue

8 a.m. until sold out. Berlin Fire Company, Station 2, 8427 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (across from Frontier Town on Route 611). Half-chicken and a roll: $8. All proceeds benefit Berlin Fire Company.

June 8: Spaghetti Dinner

4-6 p.m. United Methodist Church Hall, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. $9 all ages 11+, $5 ages 5-10, Free ages 4 and under. All-you-can-eat spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert, and beverage. Contact Ginger Hall 410-726-0603.

June 8: Democratic Central Committee Worcester County Monthly Meeting

9-11 a.m. Berlin Library, 13 Harrison Ave., Berlin. For more information call Judy Davis 410-213-1956.

June 9: Concert on the Lawn

6-8 p.m. Taylor House Museum. Begins at 6 p.m. featuring John O’Dell & Windy Ridge! Bluegrass and classic country music. Bring your own chair.

June 11: Seafood with the Knights of Columbus

5-6 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Steamed crabs, shrimp and seafood entrees. Cash bar available. Must pre-order Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 410-524-7994.

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June 14: Berlin Bathtub Races

5-8 p.m. Main Street in downtown Berlin. Local businesses and sponsors create their own rolling tubs and compete for the Ducky Trophy! Sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

June 14: Maryland Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. $8 Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich or $12 Maryland Crab Cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato, cole slaw. Carryout available.

June 14: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

June 15: Assateague State Park Youth Fishing Derby

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Assateague Day Use Beach. Event for children under 16. Free registration at Nature Nook, next to Day Use parking lot. Free hot dog lunch and chance to win prizes with registration. Fishing equipment limited so participants should bring own equipment if possible. Chance to learn fishing techniques from local experts from Assateague Mobile Sportfishermen’s Association. Contact Erin Swale for information at ErinR.Swale@maryland.gov or 410-641-2120.

June 15: Poplar Hill Mansion Festival

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. 117 Elizabeth St., Salisbury. Free event. Parking at Bethesda Methodist Church on corner of Division St. and Isabella St. War of 1812 reenactors, period music and dancing. Market Square, food vendors, 50/50 and quilt raffles. Tours of mansion by period-dressed guides available. For more information, visit www.poplarhillmansion.org or call 410-749-1776.

June 15: Community Summer Fun Kickoff

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Celebrate the end of the school year with free food and fun activities. For more information, call 410-641-0638.

June 15: Willards Volunteer Fire Company BBQ

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Route 346 and Main Street across from Farmers Bank of Willards. Includes half-chicken, two sides, roll and can drink. Price: $10. Ticketholders must have chicken picked up by 11:30 a.m. 410-430-1135.

June 15: Pig Roast

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Abate of Sussex County. 34291 West Line Rd., Selbyville, Del. Pig prepared by Chopper. Rita’s Ice Cream and Empire Trading Post, confederate item by Tom Drummond. Bring your own table to set up for free. $15/adults; $7 for 12 and under. $13 for Abate member with valid card. Portion of proceeds go to the Bike Pac of Delaware. DJ/music, door prizes every hour. Rain date: June 16. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

June 17-21: Vacation Bible School

5-7:15 p.m. Holy Trinity Cathedral, 11021 Worcester Highway (MD 575 & 90), Berlin. Bible stories, games, crafts and food for children 4 years old through high school. $10 each child, $25 each family with three or more children. A light dinner served each evening. For registration forms, information or directions, call 410-641-4882.

June 18: Seafood with the Knights of Columbus

5-6 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Steamed crabs, shrimp and seafood entrees. Cash bar available. Must pre-order Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 410-524-7994.

June 25: Seafood with the Knights of Columbus

5-6 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Steamed crabs, shrimp and seafood entrees. Cash bar available. Must pre-order Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 410-524-7994.

June 28: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

June 29: Democratic Club Of Ocean City And Berlin

4-7 p.m. Annual picnic. Fiesta Park, Ocean City. Chicken, salads, desserts and beverages will be served. $15. Reservations: 410-629-9107. Make check payable to DCOCB, mail to DCOCB, P.O. Box 3195, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

July 21: Crab Cake Platter Dinner

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fie Department Auxiliary, Main Station. One crab cake on a roll, cole slaw, bag of chips, one beverage (water/soda): $12. Pre-orders recommended as there are only 100 platters available. Call or text 619-922-9950 to reserve dinners.

July 2: Seafood with the Knights of Columbus

5-6 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Steamed crabs, shrimp and seafood entrees. Cash bar available. Must pre-order Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 410-524-7994.

July 5: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

July 6: BBQ Fundraiser

10 a.m. American Legion Post 123,

10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin.

$9. Includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans and roll.