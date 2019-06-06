ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Try using that Aries charm to warm up the usual set of workplace naysayers, and then back it up with a solid block of facts and figures to sell your idea to your colleagues.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): While nothing can deter a determined Bovine from following a course you believe in, it helps to have some supporting data and statements by trusted colleagues to make your case.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Take advantage of new information that could help make your career transition easier. The weekend is a good time to re-establish relationships with people you haven’t seen in a while.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Personal matters demand your attention as once-stable situations begin to shift. Quick action to shore things up is called for in order to avoid more problems down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Although your financial picture begins to brighten, “thrift” and “caution” are still the watchwords for fiscally astute Leos and Leonas to live by. Expect news about a family matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Before you try to blame a colleague for a workplace problem, make sure you have the proof to back you up. Make some quiet inquiries on your own to try to solicit more information.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Trying to cheer up a depressed friend or downcast family member can be difficult. But keep at it, and your efforts should soon pay off in ways you might have never expected.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Taking a new look at an old and frequently recurring problem might lead you to consider making some surprising changes in the way you had been handling it up till now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Despite what the naysayers might say, setting your sights on a new goal could be one of the smartest things the typically sagacious Sagittarian has done in a long time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Rebuilding an unraveling relationship won’t be easy. But you can do it, if you really want to. Just remember to keep the lines of communication open between the two of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new friendship could develop into a close relationship. Meanwhile, reassure an old friend who might be feeling neglected that he or she is still an important part of your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might be feeling that you’re still in over your head as you continue trying to adjust to your new situation. But the pressures ease by week’s end, giving you time to come up for air.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for sensing the feelings of others. You might consider a career in some aspect of counseling.

