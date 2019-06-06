OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Surf Club this weekend is holding the 17th Annual OC Surf Fest including the longboard team challenge with a weekend-long festival of contests and parties at different venues around the resort.

The annual event gets underway on Friday with a kick-off party at Barn 34 just a few blocks from the weekend’s contest site at the Castle in the Sand. On Saturday, the festivities continue with the Ocean City Surf Club “Anything Goes” Longboard Team Challenge at the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand at 37th Street. The contest will feature 16 teams from all over the country competing for bragging rights for the next year.

On Sunday, the professional longboard surfers take center stage with 16 pros from all over the U.S. competing. The competition on Sunday gets more serious with a $5,000 prize purse on the line for the winner.

The Ocean City Surf Club is a local non-profit organization that initiated the Adopt Your Beach program, conducted the Surf into Integrity program at Stephen Decatur Middle School, offers scholarships for local high school students, conducts year-round beach and marsh cleanups and sponsors social events for club members.