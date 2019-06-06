Surf Club’s Longboard Challenge Returns

by

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Surf Club this weekend is holding the 17th Annual OC Surf Fest including the longboard team challenge with a weekend-long festival of contests and parties at different venues around the resort.

The annual event gets underway on Friday with a kick-off party at Barn 34 just a few blocks from the weekend’s contest site at the Castle in the Sand. On Saturday, the festivities continue with the Ocean City Surf Club “Anything Goes” Longboard Team Challenge at the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand at 37th Street. The contest will feature 16 teams from all over the country competing for bragging rights for the next year.

On Sunday, the professional longboard surfers take center stage with 16 pros from all over the U.S. competing. The competition on Sunday gets more serious with a $5,000 prize purse on the line for the winner.

The Ocean City Surf Club is a local non-profit organization that initiated the Adopt Your Beach program, conducted the Surf into Integrity program at Stephen Decatur Middle School, offers scholarships for local high school students, conducts year-round beach and marsh cleanups and sponsors social events for club members.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.