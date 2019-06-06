Linda A. Barrett

OCEAN CITY — Linda A. Barrett, 75, of Ocean City, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in her home with family.

Born in York, Pa. on Aug. 18, 1943 as the oldest of five children, she is survived by her brother, Rance Hulshart. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosaleen T. Hulshart; step-father, Carl Hulshart; and her siblings, Karen Sheely, Sheila Hess and Victor Lee Hulshart, all of York, Pa.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Barrett and his wife Hagit, Andrea Barrett-Robbins and her husband Daniel and Tara Barrett-Shrieves and her husband Robert; 11 grandchildren, Michael Cooper, Ashleigh Lewis, Holland Lewis (Stephanie), Shawn Lewis, Daniel Robbins, Jr. (Courtney), Brianna Gravenor (Chase Treadwell), Kallie Gravenor, Maia Barrett, Karin Barrett, Jonathan Barrett and Jacqueline Barrett; six great grandchildren, John David Cooper, Aubrey Cooper, Judson Cooper, Aurora Hayward, Jaxyn Bernstein, Jayce Lewis and Maverick Treadwell; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

Linda was a graduate of Albright College where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Linda was an Ocean City business owner with her late husband, John David Barrett, for more than 30 years and worked as a care giver and volunteer at Diakonia Thrift Shop, Atlantic General Hospital and FORGE Youth and Family Academy. She loved spending time with other members of the community and was known for her kindness, smile and silly sense of humor, but her passion has always been with youth. Linda was often called “mom” by many during her involvement with her children in Worcester County Schools from 1975 to 1990 and has spent the last four years as the official grandmother to dozens of youth members at FORGE Youth and Family Academy in Pittsville.

A brief memorial service and celebration of life was held at Fager’s Island on June 2.

In honor of Linda and her passion for youth in the community and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to FORGE Youth and Family Academy, Inc. 5930 Box Iron Road, Girdletree, Md. 21829.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Rita J. Castrignano

BERLIN — Rita J. Castrignano, age 76, from Berlin, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, May 23 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, in Salisbury.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Julia and Thomas Quinn. She graduated from Coughlin High School and worked at RCA and Harris Corporation until her retirement in 1998. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed working with her husband as a DJ for Travelin Sounds. Upon her retirement in Ocean City, she worked seasonally at the Assateaque Market in West Ocean City.

Rita was a member of the Holy Savior Church in Ocean City and the women’s auxiliary at Mystic Harbor. Rita loved spending time with family and friends along with time at the beach with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Castrignano; daughter, Julieanne Evans and husband Chris, of Plains, Pa.; two stepsons, Michael Castrignano Jr. of Ocean City and Dominic Castrignano and wife Gloria, of New Port Richey, Fla.; five grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Koval, Michael, Dominic and Giovanna Castrignano; and two great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Thomas Koval; grandson, CJ Evans; and sister, Loretta Thomas.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 31 at Russin Funeral home on Maffett St. Plains, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima parish in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Fredrick Lee Royer

OCEAN CITY — Fredrick Lee Royer, age 79, died on May 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Francis M. Royer and Florence E. Feller Royer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce F. George Royer, and children, Sharon Rolfs and her husband Harold of Waldorf, Robert Royer of Owings and Lisa Royer of Bishopville.

Fred had nine grandchildren, Melyssa, Megan, Matt, Heath, Hunter, Kaleb, Bryton, Zayden and Quinten; two great-grandchildren, Miana and Melia; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy DiLodovico and her husband Frank of Dunkirk, Md. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary-Frances Clare Richardson and Patricia Mobley.

A Christian Mass was held June 5 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. A donation in Fred's memory may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Road, Suite 450, Westlake Village, Calif. 91361. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Alexander Vincent Rosellini

OCEAN CITY — Alexander Vincent “Sonny” Rosellini, 76, of Baltimore and Ocean City, passed peacefully on May 29, 2019, in his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn; two daughters, Kimberly Coffey and Rita Morsberger and her husband Dell; and five grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Coffey, Brooke, Grant and Ryan Morsberger. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Rosellini.

He is predeceased by his father, Alesandro, and mother, Josephine, as well as a son-in-law, Tommy Coffey.

Sonny owned the Valley View Inn in Parkville for over 30 years. Happiest in his shorts and Birkenstocks, he enjoyed his daily rounds of visiting friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Isaac Jogues in Parkville. A reception will follow from noon-4 p.m. at the Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Private interment will be in Moreland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zaching Against Cancer Foundation, 6700 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 185, Columbia, Mdd. 21046.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811.