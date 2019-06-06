Mallards Earn Several MILL Awards

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team placed several players on the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League (MILL) All-Conference First Team when the post-season honors were announced last week.

The Mallards compete each year in both the MILL and the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC). This season, the Worcester boys won the ESIAC championship, but fell to Calverton, 8-7, in the MILL title game despite a valiant comeback attempt.

When the MILL First-Team was announced last week, the Mallards were well-represented on the list. Named to the conference first team were attackman Alec Dembeck, midfielder Graham McColgan, long-stick middie Cooper Richins, defenseman Cole Berry and goalkeeper Hunter Gentry.

