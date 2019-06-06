SNOW HILL – In an effort to address safety concerns, Worcester County will move forward with installing four-way stop signs at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Old Bridge Road.

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to have staff move forward with installing four-way stop signs and “Look Again” signs at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Old Bridge Road. A tree that impacted visibility at the intersection has also been removed.

Commissioner Bud Church brought the intersection to the attention of county administration following an accident Memorial Day weekend.

“Staff did meet and determined that we do need to take some action with regard to that intersection,” Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Shannahan said Tuesday.

Shannahan said staff identified a tree that was within the sight triangle at the intersection.

“The property owner was contacted and they agreed to have a landscaper come and take that tree down. That is now in compliance,” he said.

Though staff conducted a speed study, it determined that the majority of motorists were driving within 10 mph of the speed limit there, which is 30 mph.

“The speed study showed that there’s not terribly excessive speeds there but again it is an intersection that is highly used and we believe a four-way stop in that location would be warranted,” he said.

He added that staff also suggested installing yellow “Look Again” signs below the stop signs.

Church encouraged his fellow commissioners to approve the proposed efforts to increase safety.

“There’s one accident that’s been mentioned but there’s been numerous accidents there,” he said.

He recalled one accident in which an F350 had been hit broadside and flipped over.

“It’s much more dangerous than this report shows so I’d encourage a yes vote on this,” he said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with the new signage at the intersection.