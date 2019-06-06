Decatur’s Sarah Engle was named Bayside South Co-Player of the Year when the conference awards were announced last week. Pictured above is Engle in action against Cape this season. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team, fresh off its fifth regional championship in six years, was well-represented when the Bayside South awards were announced last week including Co-Player of the Year honors for senior Sarah Engle.

The Seahawks captured the Bayside South championship this season and reached the state semifinals for the fifth time in six years and Engle was right in the middle of most of the action. The prolific scorer was named Bayside South Co-Player of the Year when the conference awards were announced last week. Parkside’s Leah Vilov was also named Co-Player of the Year.

The Seahawks were well-represented on the All Bayside South Conference lists. Joining Engle on the All Bayside South-First Team were Ellie Dutton, Alyssa Romano, Kennedy Duke, Logan Townsend, Brittyn Lyra Leonard and Isy Kristick. Named to the All Bayside South-Second Team were Darby Moore, Abby Yesko and Julianna Fohner.