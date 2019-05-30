FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Delaware said new dune fencing in Fenwick Island will improve sand accumulation.

This week, the town issued a statement from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) explaining a decision to replace solid slat fencing with post and rope fencing.

“There have been several concerns in regards to the dune fencing being installed,” the statement from the town reads. “While in the past solid slat fencing has been used, DNREC has changed to post and rope fencing.”

Mike Powell, shoreline and waterway program administrator for DNREC, said the new fencing comes with several advantages.

“The decision to use post and rope rather than traditional sand fencing in this area was made based on dune management, not financial factors,” he said. “Excessive accumulation of sand, which wooden slat sand fencing promotes, has negatively impacted pedestrian dune crossings in this area. The decision to use post and rope is intended to improve this situation.”

Powell also addressed concerns that the post and rope fencing could impact the dunes.

“We realize that post and rope fencing can be less of a deterrent to pedestrian traffic,” he said. “However, in this area, which is prone to sand accumulation, the required removal of dune sand to achieve acceptable pedestrian and ADA-compliant crossings may actually be more harmful to the dune than some additional foot traffic.”