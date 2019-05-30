Saltwater Lacrosse Club’s Maddie Shirk makes a move during a National Girls Lacrosse League national championship tournament last weekend in Baltimore. The Saltwater girls reached the national championship game. Photo by Wendy Shirk

BERLIN- The local Saltwater Lacrosse Club’s girls’ 2024 team reached the National Girls Lacrosse League (NGLL) championship last weekend before falling just short in the title game.

The Saltwater Lacrosse Club features young players from across the Lower Shore including Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex Counties. The girls’ 2024 team competed in the NGLL for the first time this year and won its region to qualify for the national championship tournament last weekend in Baltimore.

Last Saturday, the Saltwater Lacrosse Club girls beat the champions from Florida and New York to advance to the championship game on Sunday against the Mid-Atlantic champion Renegades. After a see-saw title game that featured several ties and lead-changes, Saltwater fell to the Renegades, 8-7, to finish as national champion runners-up.

“Ultimately, we lost 8-7, but our girls fought until the final siren trying to tie the game up,” said Coach Chris Williams. “What a way to represent our club and our region. We put Saltwater on the map and were told afterwards by other coaches and parents we were the best competition we faced all year. I couldn’t be prouder.”