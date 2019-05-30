BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team was well-represented when the Bayside South post-season awards were announced this week including Pitcher of the Year honors for senior Hayden Snelsire.

The Seahawks had another outstanding season this year and were rewarded with several post-season awards for individual players. Snelsire, a senior bound for Randolph Macon next year, was named Bayside South Pitcher of the Year. Mardela’s Dylan Smith was named Bayside South Player of the Year, while Mardela skipper Keith Owens was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Snelsire on the Bayside South All-Conference First Team was Ridge Watson. Two players- Blake Marshall and Evan Truitt- were named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second Team.