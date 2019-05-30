Cove Bar And Grille Present Roxana Volunteer Fire Department With $1,062 Donation From Three Dine And Donate Sundays

The Cove Bar & Grille at Bayside hosted three Dine and Donate Sundays in March and presented Roxana Volunteer Fire Department with a donation of $1,062.23. Fifteen-percent of profits from a Dine and Donate Sunday support a local organization. Pictured, from left, are Bayside Events Manager Leatie Bell Morris, Bayside General Manager Sean Gradomski, Roxana Fire Department President Russell Hooper Jr., Roxana Fire Department Treasurer Guy Hudson, Bayside Food and Beverage Manager Scott Bergstrom and Bayside Food and Beverage Manager, Amy Grove. Submitted Photos