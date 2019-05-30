Gateway Subaru recently presented a check to Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS) for $24,486. This is the third year in a row that they have partnered with the no kill shelter. The donation came through the “Share the Love Event” where Gateway customers could choose the shelter to receive a donation when they purchased their vehicle. Pictured, from left, are shelter employee Chris White, delivery specialist Aislyn VanGenderen, WCHS Board member Judy Galuardi, WCHS Board member Sandy Summers, WCHS employee Patrick Priest, sales manager Wendy Schiavone, District Sales Manager, Subaru of America Molly Moran, Field Operations Analyst, Subaru of America Daniel Chait, WCHS employees Stephanie Bianca and Danielle DeVan, WCHS Board member Anne O’Connell, WCHS volunteer/employee Barb Griffiths, WCHS employee Ashley Keener and District Parts and Service Manager, Subaru of America Jason Raguz. Submitted Photos

x

AGH Center Awarded

BERLIN — For the 10th straight year, The Wound Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital was presented with the Center of Excellence Award for 2018 during National Hospital Week.

Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, bestows the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence Award to those wound care centers that achieve or exceeds clinical and operational benchmarks. Out of 413 eligible centers, 342 earned the award this year.

The Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments included negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

“We are fortunate to have such an amazing resource in our local community. The wound care center is a lifeline for those suffering from chronic wounds,” said Mary Mullins, Clinical Program Manager of the Wound Care Center.

“This award demonstrates Atlantic General Wound Care Center’s continued and consistent commitment to our patients and hospital partners, and a focus on creating an exceptional patient experience,” said David Bassin, Healogics chief executive officer.

x

Operations Director Named

BERLIN — Faw Casson announced Brian J. Stetina, CPA has been elected to serve as the next director of operations for the firm.

“I am excited to have been chosen to lead the firm,” said Stetina. “Faw Casson is celebrating 75 years, and the continued success of the firm is important to me. The position is an honor but it is the team that makes us great.”

Stetina has been with Faw Casson since 2006 and is a Delaware native, living in Dover with his wife, Heather.

Lisa Hastings, who has served as director of operations for two terms, said, “We are executing a planned transition of leadership which involves everyone in the firm. Challenging ourselves to do the work of succession planning means that our best talent can advance and thrive, and our clients can have confidence in us for the long term.”

“We are excited to have Brian step into the director of operations role and lead the next generation. Brian, with the entire firm behind him, represents a new chapter and an invigorated team,” said Chad T. Vent, CPA and managing partner of the Ocean City office.

x

Ribbon-Cutting Planned

OCEAN CITY — For nearly 90 years, the original and one and only Alaska Stand has been a fixture on the Ocean City landscape and the traditions enjoyed by generations will continue this summer and far beyond.

The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce will recognize the Alaska Stand’s contributions to the resort with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 1, at the famed location on 9th Street. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and the chamber will be on hand at 11 a.m. for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to kick-off the summer season.

Throughout the event, the Alaska Stand will be offering samples of some of its offerings until 1 p.m. and patrons will enjoy a 10% discount until 3 p.m. The Renner and Givarz families thank the generations of Alaska Stand supporters over the years and plan to carry on the tradition for years to come.