ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There’s nothing an Aries Lamb likes less than having to tackle a humdrum task. But finding a creative way to do it can make all the difference. A more exciting time awaits you this weekend.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Finishing up a job on time leaves you free to enjoy your weekend without any Taurean guilt pangs. A romantic attitude from an unlikely source could take you by surprise.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Moving in a new career direction might be seen by some as risky. But if you have both the confidence to see it through and the facts to back you up, it could prove rewarding.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Holding back on a decision might be difficult, considering how long you’ve waited for this opportunity. But until you’re able to resolve all doubts, it could be the wiser course to take.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You still need to move carefully where financial matters are concerned. Better for the Lion to move slowly than pounce on a “promising” prospect that doesn’t keep its promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A rejection of an idea you believe in can be upsetting. But don’t let it discourage you. Get yourself back on track and use what you’ve learned from the experience to try again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): The early part of the week could find you looking to balance your priorities between your family obligations and your career responsibilities. Pressures begin to ease by week’s end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An associate’s problem could cause unavoidable delays in moving ahead with your joint venture. If so, use the time to look into another project you had previously set aside.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Although a financial problem could be very close to being resolved in your favor, it’s still a good idea to avoid unnecessary spending for at least a little while longer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Support for some unwelcome workplace decisions begins to show up, and continues to build, so that by week’s end, the gregarious Goat is as popular as ever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Congratulations. Deciding to attend a social function you might have earlier tried to avoid could turn out to be one of the best decisions you’ve made in a long time.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Getting into a new situation could prove to be a more difficult experience than you expected. Don’t hesitate to ask for advice in coping with some of the more irksome challenges.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your strong sense of duty makes you a valued and trusted member of your community. Have you considered a career in law enforcement?

