BERLIN- Fresh off another highly successful season for the varsity program, Stephen Decatur basketball coach B.J. Johnson and his staff next week are hosting the 8th annual Seahawk Summer Basketball Camp.

The annual camp will teach young participants the fundamentals of basketball with an emphasis on development. The camp will include individual and team instruction from Johnson and his assistants including coaches Greg “Bubby” Brown and Jeff Levan. Players will be grouped by age and ability, assuring each participant has the opportunity to thrive in the summer camp. Each participant will be given a camp T-shirt and a basketball. In addition to the individual and team instruction, the players will participate in two-on-two, three-on-three and five-on-five games with contests and other prizes.

Under Johnson’s direction, the Seahawks were a state championship finalist and Bayside South co-champs in 2016, Bayside Conference champs and a state semifinalist in 2017 and state 3A-East region champs in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Seahawks also own a 25-game home winning streak spanning 2016 to 2017. Participation in the summer camp will help prepare young players to later become part of the outstanding program at Decatur.

The camp is set for June 17-20 at Stephen Decatur High School from 9 a.m. to noon each day and is open to boys and girls in grades 2-8. The early registration fee is $90 with a $100 registration fee at the door. For more information, contact Johnson at (443) 373-9546 or email coachbaj83c@aol.com.