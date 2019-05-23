NEWARK – School system officials this week announced a variety of leadership changes in preparation for the coming school year.

At a meeting of the Worcester County Board of Education Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer Annette Wallace reported several personnel changes for the coming year, highlighted by the appointment of Denise Shorts as assistant superintendent/chief academic officer. She will replace John Quinn, who announced in February he was stepping down at the end of the school year. Shorts has 32 years of education experience and served as principal at Buckingham and Snow Hill elementary schools before moving to the central office as coordinator of Title I and literacy.

“I’m very excited about the changes we’ve made and look forward to great things for Worcester County Public Schools and more importantly for the kids,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said.

Another change for the coming year is the addition of Nicole Selby to the school system. Selby, who most recently served as case management specialist supervisor for Worcester County’s division of Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services, will take over as the school system’s coordinator of student, family and community connections.

Wallace also announced several transfers that will be effective July 1. Buckingham Elementary School Principal Karen Marx will move to lead Snow Hill Elementary School. Mary Anne Cooper, Snow Hill Elementary’s current principal, will transition into the same role at Snow Hill Middle School, where she previously worked as assistant principal. Christina Welch, Snow Hill Middle’s current principal, will move to lead Buckingham Elementary School.

Other changes approved Tuesday include the transitions of Showell Elementary School Assistant Principal Erica Matlock to Snow Hill Elementary School, Buckingham Elementary School Assistant Principal Wynette Hansen to Showell Elementary School, Stephen Decatur High School Counselor DeShon Purnell to assistant principal at Buckingham and Snow Hill Middle Assistant Principal Jane Chisholm to Ocean City Elementary School. Chisholm will take over the position left vacant when Julie Smith was appointed to serve as principal.

“I’m looking for great things both from the promoted folks who Dr. Wallace has announced today and also great things from the changes that we have made to our schools moving forward,” Taylor said. “I think we’re in for another great school year next year.”