Most Blessed Sacrament Eighth Grade Class Spends Day With Chesapeake Housing Mission

On May 3, the Most Blessed Sacrament eighth grade class spent the day with the Chesapeake Housing Mission to build a handicap ramp for a local resident. The experience allowed them to learn many new skills, work as a team and see first-hand the gift of helping those in need. Submitted Photos