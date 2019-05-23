Vantage Vacation Rentals recently held a grand opening of its newest office in Fenwick Island. Above, owner Brad Callahan is pictured with agents and supporters at the ribbon cutting celebration. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Atlantic Shores Realty, LLC recently announced its top producer for the first quarter of 2019. Above, Broker Ryan Haley congratulators Barton Sink on taking the honor. Submitted Photos

Taylor Williams of the Progressive Care Unit and Carol Moran of Information Services were recently named the 2019 Employees of the Year at Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s annual employee recognition banquet held in conjunction with National Hospital Week. Above, Moran and Williams are congratulated by President/CEO Steve Leonard, right, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Herb Geary. Each holds a sign that will mark their designated parking locations at the Medical Center for the next year.

Annual Leaders Honored

BERLIN — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic Region announced the top agent and sales team awards for 2018.

The top agent companywide and in the Greater Baltimore region was Georgie Berkinshaw, an affiliated agent with the Annapolis Church Circle office. Nancy Reither, who is affiliated with the Ocean City office, ranked No. 2 in the Greater Baltimore region.

Top large team (four-plus members) honors for the Greater Baltimore region went to The Hulsman Group, affiliated with the Ellicott City office, and the top small team (under three members) in the region went to PCS Home Team, led by Sarah Garza who is affiliated with the Annapolis Plaza office.

In addition to top honors, Georgie Berkinshaw also achieved Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence designation, an honor given to the top 133 affiliated agents out of the nearly 92,000 Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.

Reither achieved Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier designation, an honor given to the top 1% of 92,000 affiliated Coldwell Banker agents worldwide. She is consistently a top producer in the Ocean City, Maryland and Delaware beach regions. She has earned the Coldwell Banker Global LuxurySM Property Specialist designation and the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. A member of the Coastal Association of REALTORS, Reither is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Ocean City 123rd Street office.

Conference Attended

OCEAN CITY — Igor Conev, vice president of Mann Properties Inc. of Ocean City, recently attended the Community Associations Institute Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla. The CAI National Conference event is an annual educational, networking and leadership experienced organized and managed by experts in community living.

Participants reviewed and discussed industry tools and services in such areas as risk management and crisis; long term financial planning; tax and law compliance; insurance and legal challenges; cyber security, and real-time solutions for condominium and HOA. Uniting homeowners, managers and service providers with the common goal of harmony in the communities took a special place during this conference.

Conev believes professional development is the single most important investment for any company. His theory is that even the most successful companies in the world must constantly endeavor to improve themselves.

“The only way to ensure failure is to do nothing,” Conev said. “I have always been motivated to try anything and everything I can to get ahead. My management team and I are applying this idea to the company. We want to make sure our branding specialists are always working on new skills so that we can constantly improve the services we provide.”

SU A Best Value College

SALISBURY — Forbes magazine again has named Salisbury University among “America’s Best Value Colleges.”

SU is one of 300 top institutions “for those looking for an excellent return on their college investment” out of nearly 2,500 public and private colleges and universities in the nation, according to the publication. Salisbury made the list for the past five years.

Selection for the Forbes ranking was based on quality (as judged by Forbes’ “America’s Top Colleges” rankings), student debt, on-time graduation rates, dropout risk and number of Pell Grant recipients.

Other institutions on the list included Harvard, Yale, Vanderbilt, Brown, Duke and Stanford universities, as well as the universities of Michigan, Delaware and Virginia.

Designation Earned

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center is honored to have recently been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Bariatric Surgery Facility for treating individuals living with morbid, or extreme, obesity.

“Peninsula Regional Medical Center is proud to be recognized by Aetna for meeting the rigorous selection criteria set by the Institute of Quality Bariatric Surgery program,” said PRMC President/CEO, Steve Leonard. “We provide exceptional care to our patients, and it’s always gratifying to have this level of national recognition to confirm that our commitment to outstanding care and patient safety is on par with the best bariatric programs in the United States.”

There continues to be a prevalence of morbid obesity on the Delmarva Peninsula and with it an inherent risk of a number of associated complications. The bariatric program at PRMC helps patients eliminate those risk factors every day through bariatric surgery. The Medical Center has implemented a systematic approach to improving quality of life, which continues making available to patients the very best surgical options and outcomes, nutritional lifestyle changes and exercise, all of which are essential to success.

Top Advisor Named

WILLARDS — Deeley Insurance Group announced Brian Dean as top client advisor for April.

Dean is a commercial lines client advisor designing risk management plans to safeguard his client’s assets. Brian works with business owners to build insurance programs that not only fit their immediate needs but help their businesses grow. He specializes in fire departments, transportation and restaurant risk.

“Brian is absolutely great. As a first-year business owner he walked me through the insurance process. Explaining the pros and cons and advising me the whole way. I am extremely lucky to have Brian on my side. He has made things a lot easier for me.” said CL Laws Transport Owner Charles Law.