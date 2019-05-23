Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29:

Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

May 25: Book Launch And Signing

Noon-3 p.m. The Greyhound, an indie book store in Berlin. Local writer and Maryland Writers Association member Frank E. Hopkins signing his new novel, The Billion Dollar Embezzlement Murders. 301-335-7795.

May 25: Steak Dinner

3-7 p.m. American Legion 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., next to Rite Aid, Berlin. Public welcome. Dinner includes 14-oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad, dinner roll for $16. Pre-order required. Call Don at 410-600-5294 or Ray at 410-215-9354 for tickets or pick them up from the legion bartender.

May 25: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Carry-out available. Bake sale.

May 25: Artisans Fair Craft Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Route 26, Ocean View, Del. Artisans will exhibit both indoors and outdoors, showing textiles, metal work, fine art, glass, jewelry, pottery, photography, woodworking and sculpture. An outside farmers market will offer a variety of produce and specialty foods from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Other attractions include a raffle auction of artisans’ work, silent auction for two quilts, baked goods, a 50-50 cash raffle and breakfast, lunch and snack items. Free admission and free parking. Proceeds benefit the college scholarship fund of South Coastal Delaware AARP. 302-732-6336.

May 26: Memorial Day Service Sunday

8 a.m. Main Street, Berlin, across from Stevenson United Methodist Church.

May 27: Memorial Day Parade

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dr. William Henry Park and Multipurpose Building, Flower Street. Parade begins at 11 a.m. from Stephen Decatur Middle School to Henry Park featuring bands, cars, dance and music. The day continues at Henry Park with music, food, vendors and games. Sponsored by the Berlin Community Improvement Association.

May 27: Memorial Day Service

9 a.m. Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peters St., downtown Salisbury. Begin Memorial Day in prayer and song, as those who died in service to this nation are remembered at the altar. Patriotic hymns will be sung. All are invited to participate. 410-742-5118 or stpeterschurch.net.

May 28: Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association

7:30 p.m. (please arrive early to gate a seat). Monthly meeting at the Lions Club, Airport Road, West OC. Meet and speak with fellow like-minded recreational fishermen. Two guest speakers who will talk about flounder fishing in the bay and striped bass (rockfish), bluefish. DNR officials will also speak on the Recreational Fishing Forum. Guests are welcome to bring a friend. smitty3894@aol.com.

May 30: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games begin at 7 p.m. Salisbury Jaycees, Salisbury Moose Lodge 654, Snow Hill Road, Salisbury. More than $1,500 in prizes. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Table reservations available. Prizes start at $75 per game, with a $150 jackpot. Special bingos, raffles, pull tabs, 50/50 and concessions available. Sponsors are sought for the event. Proceeds benefit Jaycees activities. For tickets, table reservations, sponsorships, email kyle@salisburyjc.com, www.salisburyjc.com or www.facebook.com/salisburyjaycees.

May 31: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Spring Open House

9-11 a.m. MBS, 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. All are welcome. MBS is a pre-K3 through eighth grade school. 410-2 08-1600.

June 1: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road). Breakfast and baked items offered. Thirty-five-plus vendors. Information or spce rental: 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

June 4: OWL Summit-Older & Wiser Living

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Peninsula Home Care. Fee health care conference, Shorebirds Stadium Executive Club. OWL Summit attendance, free parking, boxed lunch and door prizes for all attendees. RSVP required by May 30. To register, call 410-543-7550 or visit peninsulahomecare.com.

June 6: Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Game Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Organize a table to play a game of cards with friends or we’ll find a group that needs a player. Munchies and beverages during play, lunch entree from choice of three. Raffles. Cost: $30, payable to WC-OP. Fundraiser to benefit high school scholarship and community donations program. 410-600-0552, 443-397-6121 or soonerkay@gmail.com.

June 7: Dancing Under The Stars

7-10 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center. Join in for a night of blues and jazz, fellowship and fun under the big tent in the spacious yard. Music provided by VT Second Edition, reviving their original band, The Vibratones. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations: 410-641-0638. The Vibratones began at UMES in the early ’60s and played well into the ’70s throughout the Eastern Shore at clubs, graduations and other community and social events. Sure to bring back sweet memories of the musical adventures of the past. This fundraiser benefits ongoing expenses of maintaining this local historical gem built in 1923 to educate African American students in grades one-seven. Many former students will be joining in this event.

Saturdays June 8, July 13, Aug. 10: Chicken Barbecue

8 a.m. until sold out. Berlin Fire Company, Station 2, 8427 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin (across from Frontier Town on Route 611). Half-chicken and a roll: $8. All proceeds benefit Berlin Fire Company.

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June 15: Willards Volunteer Fire Company BBQ

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Route 346 and Main Street across from Farmers Bank of Willards. Includes half-chicken, two sides, roll and can drink. Price: $10. Ticketholders must have chicken picked up by 11:30 a.m. 410-430-1135.

June 15: Pig Roast

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Abate of Sussex County. 34291 West Line Rd., Selbyville, Del. Pig prepared by Chopper. Rita’s Ice Cream and Empire Trading Post, confederate item by Tom Drummond. Bring your own table to set up for free. $15/adults; $7 for 12 and under. $13 for Abate member with valid card. Porton of proceeds go to the Bike Pac of Delaware. DJ/music, door prizes every hour. Rain date: June 16. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

June 29: Democratic Club Of Ocean City And Berlin

4-7 p.m. Annual picnic. Fiesta Park, Ocean City. Chicken, salads, desserts and beverages will be served. $15. Reservations: 410-629-9107. Make check payable to DCOCB, mail to DCOCB, P.O. Box 3195, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

9 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

July 21: Crab Cake Platter Dinner

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fie Department Auxiliary, Main Station. One crab cake on a roll, cole slaw, bag of chips, one beverage (water/soda): $12. Pre-orders recommended as there are only 100 platters available. Call or text 619-922-9950 to reserve dinners.

Sept. 7: Walk To End Epilepsy

8 a.m. Boardwalk at the Inlet, Ocean City. Free registration. Join the Epilepsy Foundation Maryland at this nationwide walk to end epilepsy, a fun, family-friendly walk that brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. Features kids’ games, purple tent, scavenger hunt, entertainment. Money raised from the walk helps fund research and awareness, training programs and first aid, as well as improved access stop specialty and supportive care for the more than 60,000 people affected by epilepsy in Maryland. Create a team, sponsor an activity or be a volunteer. Epilepsy.com/Maryland or mwontrop@efa.org.