ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An unexpected development could change the Arian’s perspective on a potential investment. Keep an open mind. Ignore the double talk and act only on the facts.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A surge of support helps you keep your long-standing commitment to colleagues who rely on you for guidance. Ignore any attempts to get you to ease up on your efforts.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Family continues to be the dominant factor, but career matters also take on new importance. You might even be able to combine elements of the two in some surprising, productive way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A realistic view of a workplace or personal situation helps you deal with it more constructively once you know where the truth lies. Reserve the weekend for someone special.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As much as you Leos or Leonas might be intrigued by the “sunny” prospects touted for a potential investment, be careful that you don’t allow the glare to blind you to its essential details.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A friend’s problem brings out the Virgo’s nurturing nature in full force. However, don’t go it alone. Allow others to pitch in and help share the responsibilities you’ve assumed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business decision might need to be put off until a colleague’s personal matter is resolved. Use this time to work on another business matter that you’ve been anxious to get to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Relationships (personal or professional) might appear to be stalled because of details that keep cropping up and that need tending to. Be patient. A path begins to clear soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A promotion could cause resentment among envious colleagues. But others recognize how hard you worked to earn it, and will be there to support you if you need them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Handling a delicate personal matter needs both your wisdom and your warmth. Expect some setbacks, but stay with it. The outcome will more than justify your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Resist the temptation to cut corners just because time is short. Best to move ahead step by step so you don’t overlook anything that might later create time-wasting complications.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Use the good will you recently earned with that well-received project to pitch your ideas for a new project. Expect some tough competition, though, from an unlikely source.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your love of family extends beyond your personal life to include others to whom you generously extend your care and affection.

