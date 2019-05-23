OCEAN CITY
High Point North
11400 Coastal Hwy
Condo #13E
Direct Oceanfront
Mon 9-12
1BR/1BA/833SF
William Bjorkland
Coldwell Banker
410-776-4146
FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
OCEAN PINES
1 Freeport Lane
The Parke
Sat 9-11
Single Family
4BR/3BA Home
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN CITY
Anchorage II #205
13001 Wight Street
Direct Oceanfront
Sat 10-2
2BR/2BA Condo
Exc. Condition
Joanna Laslo
Beach Real Estate
410-629-0224
SELBYVILLE
37426 Hill Cut Dr
Shady Park
Sun 12-3
3BR/2BA Home
Large Corner Lot
So Many Updates
Tim Meadowcroft
Long & Foster
443-235-7266
DAGSBORO
35141 Seagrass
Plantation Lane
Seagrass Plantation
Sat 12-3
3BR/3BA Home
Community Pool
Tim Meadowcroft
Long & Foster
443-235-7266
OCEAN CITY
Hawaiian Village
142nd Street
Oceanblock
Sat 1-3
2BR/2BA Condos
Many Amenities
Tim Meadowcroft
Long & Foster
443-235-7266
OCEAN CITY
31 Canal Overlook
Warrens Park
Sat 11-2
Waterfront
2BR/2BA Home
Boat Slip
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049
OCEAN PINES
2 Cannon Drive
Fri 12-2
3BR/2BA Home
One Level Living
Great Location
Very Large Lot
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
BERLIN
11307 River Run
River Run
Sat 11-2
4BR/2.5BA Home
Golf Course &
Pond Lot
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
WEST OCEAN CITY
12913 Carmel Ave
Sun 11-2
5BR/4BA Home
Great Location
Water Views
No HOA Fees
Mary Bradford
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4206
OCEAN PINES
43 Footbridge Trail
Sun 10-1
Chalet Style
3BR/2BA Home
Open Floor Plan
New Items Galore
Kim Kiejzik
Berkshire Hathaway
443-523-2855
BERLIN
400 Snowbird Ct
White Horse Park
Sat 11-1
2BR/1BA
Vacation Cottage
Newer Appliances
Beth Miller
Berkshire Hathaway
443-604-8405