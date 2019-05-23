Fourth Grade Students At Ocean City Elementary School Complete Fitness Walk

On May 8, the fourth grade students at Ocean City Elementary School completed a fitness walk of the entire Boardwalk up and back. After the walk, they attended a water safety lesson presented by Ward Kovac of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.  Physical education teachers Tracey Drocella and Mark Engle arrange the trip each year as part of their health and physical education lessons with the hopes of encouraging students to love being physically active. The OCDC Boardwalk Committee supported the students and their walk by donating R-shirts to all students. Fourth grade students are pictured with Drocella.