Two Rehabbed Seals Released In OC OCEAN CITY — In a rare double-header, two rehabilitated grey seals rescued earlier this winter and spring were successfully released from the beach in Ocean City on Thursday morning.National Aquarium Animal Rescue and Health officials on Thursday morning released George Washington Carver and Edwin Hubble from the beach at 40th Street with a big crowd

Worcester's Budget Likely To Include Penny Tax Rate Hike SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials are moving forward with a budget that includes a one-cent property tax increase as well as a slight income tax rate increase.Though county staff initially proposed increasing the existing $.835 property tax rate by two cents, the Worcester County Commissioners during the past two weeks have cut proposed spending

Ocean City Budget Keeps Tax Rate Constant; 'Modest Increase' To Fund Infrastructure Needs, Maintain Reserves OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved the fiscal year 2020 budget after rationalizing the constant property tax rate, which for some will represent a modest increase.When the fiscal year 2020 budget was presented in April, the property tax rate was set at the constant yield rate of .4585, which was actually lower than