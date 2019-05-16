OCEAN CITY — A “Hands Across the Sand” event is set for Saturday on the beach in north Ocean City as a show of solidarity against proposed offshore oil drilling.

On Saturday, citizens in coastal communities across the U.S. will join hands for 15 minutes at beaches and parks to demonstrate support for protecting the coast from dangerous and destructive offshore drilling. Founded in 2009, Hands Across the Sand events bring communities together to take action and stand up against threats to coastal communities, in this case proposed offshore drilling and seismic testing.

Saturday’s event is being hosted by the Ocean City and Delaware Chapters of the Surfrider Foundation, Oceana Mid-Atlantic and Go Green OC. It will take place at the beach at 146th Street in north Ocean City beginning at 11:30 a.m.