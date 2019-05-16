Some of the 200 flags from last year’s Flags for Heroes program are pictured. File Photo

BERLIN — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial has joined with the Rotary Club of Ocean City/Berlin to create a display of flags that will proudly fly in Veterans Memorial Park, along Route 589, in Ocean Pines to honor heroes.

A dedication ceremony for the Flags For Heroes effort will be held at noon on Saturday, May 18 (Armed Forces Day) at Veterans Memorial Park. Senator Mary Beth Carozza will be the keynote speaker. The flags will be displayed through Flag Day on June 14. Last year there were more than 200 flags displayed off Route 589.

“The definition of a hero” being a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Individuals and community businesses have sponsored a flag for $50. The sponsors’ name and the hero’s name will be identified on each flag.

Proceeds from this project will benefit student education outreach projects, community charities and the Rotary Scholarship Fund.