Berlin Intermediate After-School Community Connections Group Learn About The Benefits Of Volunteering

Worcester County Board of Education member Todd Ferrante visited Berlin Intermediate School to speak to an after-school community connections group about the benefits of volunteering in the community. Pictured with Ferrante are Shawn Smith, Daniel Gallo, Ethan Halbauer and Jermaine Farmer. Submitted Photos