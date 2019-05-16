The new Timothy O’Malley Women’s House for Recovery is located near Downtown Salisbury. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – A new recovery home in Wicomico County is expected to serve women seeking a sober and structured living environment.

On May 8, Tish Ottey – founder of The Douglas K. Hamilton House for Recovery in Salisbury and executive director of Hope4Recovery in Worcester County – opened The Timothy O’Malley Women’s House for Recovery near downtown Salisbury.

Ottey said plans to open a recovery home for women began last fall.

“I asked just about anybody in the industry what the need was for a men’s or women’s recovery house,” she said, “and I got a resounding response that there weren’t enough recovery homes for women in the area.”

In January, a house was purchased near downtown Salisbury. And after months of repairs, the Timothy O’Malley Women’s House for Recovery opened its doors.

Ottey said the house is named in memory of Timothy O’Malley, a former resident of The Douglas K. Hamilton House for Recovery who lost his life to an overdose. The facility’s formal opening on May 8 also coincided with O’Malley’s birthday.

“He became a part of the family,” she said. “He was a good soul and a good boy who just struggled.”

Ottey said the six-bed facility reached full occupancy within two days after its official opening.

“Most of these women were people I had worked with and were waiting for a bed to open up anywhere …,” she said. “It was definitely needed.”

While some residents are from the area, Ottey said the facility also houses women from other jurisdictions.

“Sometimes it’s best that they come from other areas for a fresh start,” she said.

The Timothy O’Malley Women’s House for Recovery is a level II recovery home. Ottey said women must be sober before entering the facility.

“It is structured and everything mirrors DHK and Hope4Recovery,” she said. “They must come in clean from a detox facility or from home … They reach out to me, I send out an application and we go from there.”

Ottey applauded the many men and women who helped to make the women’s recovery home a reality.

“I had some amazing people step up and take care of a lot of things,” she said.

For more information, contact Ottey at 443-523-4459, email tohouseforrecovery@gmail.com, or visit “The Timothy O’Malley Women’s House for Recovery” Facebook page.