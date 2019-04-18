Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday Through April 17

Lenten Bible Study

6 p.m. Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. “The Gospel of Mark: The Way of the Cross and the Challenge of the Empty Tomb.” Everyone welcome. 302-645-5791 or www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

April 19, April 21: Easter Activities

April 19: Noon-3 p.m., Good Friday Service and Prayer Vigil; April 21: Easter Sunday Services at 8 a.m. (informal/traditional), 9:15 a.m. (contemporary worship, child care provided), 10:30 a.m. (formal, child care provided). Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. 410-641-5433 or CCAOP.org.

April 19: Good Friday Centers Of The Cross

8 a.m.-8 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Centers include intercessory prayers, personal reflections. Come when you wish and stay as long as you wish. All welcome. 410-641-2186.

April 19: Maryland Child Identification Program

10 a.m.-1 p.m. As part of Berlin’s Spring Celebration, Evergreen Lodge No. 153 of Berlin will offer this program in its building located at 109 N. Main St. When a child participates in the program, all vital statistics are recorded. The child is photographed and digital fingerprints are taken. Additionally, a video recording of the child speaking is made. To schedule this free service for your community organization or civic group, contact 410-726-3269 or email giones21811@verizon.net.

April 20: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Cost: Adults/$13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

April 20: ShoreMixx Band And Spaghetti Dinner

3-7 p.m. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next To Rite Aid), Berlin. $8. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara sauce, salad, dinner roll. Public welcome.

April 21: Easter Outdoor Sunrise Service

6:30 a.m. Assateague State Park, 6915 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Bring lawn chairs, dress warmly. Easter breakfast immediately after at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Donations requested. Easter worship at 10:30 a.m. All welcome. 410-641-2186.

April 21: Ocean Pines Community

Easter Sunrise Service

6 a.m. Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Seating will be provided. If inclement weather, service will be held at Showell Elementary School. A 9 a.m. service will be held at the School. 410-641-6000.

April 23-24-25: Maryland Basic Boating

Safety Course

Ocean Pines Branch library. Maryland Safe Boating Certificate required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972, awarded after successful completion of the course, which includes piloting in local waters, tying nauticalknots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, common marine maintenance. $15 for all three evenings. Register: 410-935-4807 or email cgauxoc@gmail.com.

April 25: Republican Women Of Worcester

County April Luncheon Meeting

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. Mad Fish Bar & Grill Restaurant, 12817 Harbor Rd., West Ocean City. Luncheon theme is “Welcome Home Legislators.” Speakers: Maryland State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, Maryland Delegate Wayne Hargman and Maryland Delegate Charles Otto, who will give an overview of the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session. Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino will speak on local issues. Cost of luncheon: $20. Reservations/information: annlutz-60@gmail.com or 410-208-9767. Reservation cutoff is April 19.

April 26: Town Of Ocean City Arbor Day Celebration

9:30 a.m. Ocean City Elementary School, West Ocean City. American Legion Color Guard will open the ceremonies. Second-grade children will perform skits, songs and poems. A beautiful tree will be planted to commemorate the event. Ocean City Police Department Mounted and K-9 Patrols will entertain the children after planting of the tree. Light refreshments will be served. 410-289-7060..

April 26-28: Assateague Nature Photography

Workshop

Friday: 7 p.m.; Sunday: 2 p.m. Join world-class instructor Irene Sacilotto to focus on strategies and techniques required to produce high-quality wildlife images while capturing moments in nature. Limited spaces available. This workshop will utilize Assateague for field work. Fee. Registration: AssateagueIslandAlliance.org.

April 27: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. Cost: $8/adult; $4/child. Includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit, assorted beverages. 410-726-0603.

April 27: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1201 Philadelphia Ave.

April 27: Gospel Sing And Dinner

4-6 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Crab cake or barbecue pork platters served with macaroni and cheese, green beans, drink, dessert. Eat in or carry out. Gospel music by Danny Travers in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. 443-880-8804.

April 27: 18th Annual Kennedy-King Dinner

Reception: 5:30 p.m.; dinner: 6:30 p.m. In support of the Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County (DCCWC). Atlantic Hotel, Berlin. Keynote speaker: Democratic State Party Chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. Tickets still available: $75. 410-600-0552 for reservations.

April 28: Italian Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Catered by Carrabba’s. Includes chicken Bryan, penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, iced tea, lemonade. Desserts will be available for $1. Tickets: $15, available at the church and at the door on the day. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

April 30: Registration For Sussex C.A.R.E.S.

Conference

“Creating Awareness Of Resources For Every Senior In Sussex County” conference set for May 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Crossroad Community Church, Georgetown, Del. Keynote speaker: Patricia W. Griffin, Master, Delaware Court of Chancery. Includes lunch and door prizes, vendors. All are invited to learn how to ensure that final wishes are carried out. Register: 302-396-9518 or http://bit.ly/2019caresconference.

May 3-4: Gigantic Yard Sale And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Look for the gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s Church. 302-436-4029.

May 3-4: Yard, Bake, Book Sale, Silent Auction

7 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Taylorville United Methodist Church, 11252 Adkins Rd., Berlin, just off Route 589 across from Gum Point Road. Breakfast and lunch available. 571-250-2010, office; 571-328-3878, cell.

May 9: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss the Living Legacy Foundation. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 11: Inside/Outside Yard And Bake Sale

6 a.m.-until. Berlin American Legion Auxiliary, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Weather permitting inside/outside. Table rentals available. Limited, so call early. $15/each. 443-235-4866 or Legion Post at 410-641-3760.

May 11: Worcester County Garden Club

Plant Auction And Sale

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Covered pavilion at Sturgis Park, River Street, Snow Hill. Auction begins at 11 a.m. Annuals, perennials, gift baskets and more. Bring a chair and a friend. 443-235-9313.

May 11: Horseshoe Crab Ecology And Tagging Demo

11 a.m. Join Assateague Island Alliance volunteer and citizen scientist Dick Arnold for an informative, hands-on program encounter with horseshoe crabs. Discover how valuable this living fossil is to the global ecosystem and humankind plus how horseshoe crabs are tagged and why. Refreshments at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Assateague Environmental Education Center, 7206 National Seashore Lane, Berlin.

May 15: Local Ocean Pines Chapter AK Of P.E.O.

Italian Buffet Fundraiser

5:30-8:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Yacht Club. All proceeds benefit educational projects for women. Menu will feature antipasto and cheese board, Caesar salad, custom pasta bowls, grilled chicken, sausage with peppers and onions, meatballs, fresh vegetables, pasta, garlic bread, tiramisu and beverages. Cost: $40. Includes a silent auction, gift baskets, mystery wines, gift card boxes. 410-201-2508. To attend, respond by May 4. Checks made out to PEO, Chapter AK, mail to Marian Bickerstsaff, 29 Wood Duck Dr., Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

May 19: Crab Cake Platter

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Street, Bishopville. Must pre-order. Only 100 platters available. One crab cake on a roll, cole slaw, baked beans, water or soda. Call or text: 443-880-6966.

May 25: Artisans Fair Craft Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Route 26, Ocean View, Del. Artisans will exhibit both indoors and outdoors, showing textiles, metal work, fine art, glass, jewelry, pottery, photography, woodworking and sculpture. An outside farmers market will offer a variety of produce and specialty foods from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Other attractions include a raffle auction of artisans’ work, silent auction for two quilts, baked goods, a 50-50 cash raffle and breakfast, lunch and snack items. Free admission and free parking. Proceeds benefit the college scholarship fund of South Coastal Delaware AARP. 302-732-6336.

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

9 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.