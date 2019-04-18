Ocean Pines Garden Club Plants Weeping Willows In Memory Of Loved Ones

Ocean Pines Garden Club Plants Weeping Willows In Memory Of Loved Ones

The Ocean Pines Garden Club sponsored its annual Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting Ceremony on April 11 at Pintail Park in Ocean Pines by planting a weeping willow in memory of loved ones who passed away during 2018. Pictured, from left, areWorcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino, OPA Board of Directors President Doug Parks, OPGC President Linda Baker and Arbor Day chairperson Ann Shockley. Submitted Photos