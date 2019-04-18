OCEAN CITY – The state’s highest court on Friday denied a petition by the Town of Ocean City to hear an appeal in the battle over ownership of a Boardwalk property, essentially bringing closure to the longstanding case.The state’s Court of Appeals on Friday denied a petition for writ of certiorari filed in February by… Read more »
BERLIN – Town officials detailed proposed utility rate increases at a work session this week.At a work session Monday, Berlin’s elected officials met with department heads to review the town’s proposed fiscal year 2020 utility budget as well as the suggested water and sewer rate increases. Though a stormwater fee increase was initially proposed as… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — With new Boardwalk trams and Jeeps to pull them getting ready to be rolled out by Memorial Day weekend, resort officials this week agreed to raise the tram fare from the current $3 to $4.During a budget wrap-up session on Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them a recommendation to raise… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — One of the takeaways from the Ocean City Fire Department budget presentation last week is the growing success of the beach bonfire permit program.Roughly two years ago, the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office adopted an online platform to allow visitors and residents to apply for beach bonfire permits, streamlining the old in-person… Read more »