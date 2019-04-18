BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team cruised to two decisive wins this week to improve to 6-3 on the season.

After starting the season with a 1-2 record, including tough losses to Stephen Decatur and Cape Henlopen, the Mallards reeled off three straight wins in impressive fashion to improve to 4-2. The streak included wins over Bennett, MOT Charter and Caesar Rodney.

The mini-win streak ended with a thud last week with an 11-1 loss to Bayside South power Parkside during which the Mallards did not get on the board until late in the fourth quarter. However, Worcester quickly rebounded from that debacle with a pair of impressive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference wins late last week.

First, the Mallards beat familiar foe Gunston, 11-6, last Wednesday. The Worcester boys then vented a little frustration on Delmarva Christian with a 19-2 win last Friday. The Mallards led 6-0 after one quarter and 10-0 at the half before pulling away. The Mallards were set to play Delmar at home on Monday, but the game was postponed until April 26 because of storms and high winds on Monday.