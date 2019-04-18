ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re doing better on the flexibility issue, but you still need to loosen up a bit to show you can be less judgmental and more understanding about certain sensitive matters.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your personal aspect continues to dominate this week. But try to make time to deal with important career-linked matters as well. A change of plans might occur by the weekend.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Excuses are not really needed for much of the confusion occurring this week. However, explanations from all parties could help in working things out to everyone’s satisfaction.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That surprising (but pleasant) recent turn of events continues to develop positive aspects. But be prepared for a bit of a jolt on another issue that needs attention.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Creating a fuss might bring you that attention you want. But are you prepared for all the explaining you’d have to do? Better to use more subtle ways to make your bid.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): With education continuing to be a strong factor this week, this could be the time to start learning some new skills that can later be applied to a bid for a potential career move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might do well to reconsider some of your current time priorities before you get so deeply involved in one project that you neglect meeting a deadline on another.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): With an important decision looming, you need to be careful about the information you’re getting. Half-truths are essentially useless. Get the full story before you act.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Find out what everyone’s role is expected to be before accepting that workplace proposal. Getting all the facts now could prevent serious problems later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A flexible position on a workplace matter could be the best course to follow during the next several days. A personal issue also benefits from an open-minded approach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Involving too many people in your workplace problem can backfire. Remember: Allegiances can shift. Ask trusted colleagues for advice, but don’t ask them to take sides.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Before submitting your suggestions, take more time to sharpen the points you want to make. The clearer the presentation, the more chance it has to get through when submitted.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your clear sense of who you are gives you confidence when you need to tackle difficult situations.(c) 2019 King Features Syndicate, Inc.