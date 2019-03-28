Sally Lee Filling

OCEAN CITY — Sally Lee Filling (Klemm), age 71 of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019, surrounded by her three children in her eldest son’s home in The Plains, Va.

She was born to the late Ernest and Norma Klemm on June 25, 1947 in Baltimore.

Sally graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore before attending the Community College of Baltimore where she received her Associates Degree in Art. She was a very talented artist. Some of the ways she expressed herself artistically were through designing hats and floral arrangements, creating unique Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren, planning special events, and her penmanship was beautiful. Sally lived a full life being a wonderful homemaker and raising her children.

After her children were grown, she worked as a floral designer at Forthubers, Flowers by Jane and Windsor’s Flowers. OC Sal had strong ties to Ocean City, spending each summer vacation there as a child. Loving the beach so much she continued the tradition with her own family. As she got older, Sally’s dream of living at the beach came true. She socialized with wonderful friends, played cards and pickle ball, line danced and smelt the salty air with her toes in the sand. Sally was an amazing cook teaching all three of her children to follow in her footsteps. Friends and family were Sally’s delight. She threw her children the most wonderful birthday parties, made every holiday special with close family and friends and loved entertaining guests.

Sally is survived by her eldest son, Scott Filling and his wife Cindy, The Plains, VA; her youngest son, Josh Filling, his wife Rosie and their two daughters Marlee and Chloe, Chester Springs, Pa.; and her daughter Kimberly Tobat, her husband Kevin and their twin daughters Julieanne and Madison, East New Market, Md. Sally is also survived by her younger brother, Phillip Klemm, and nephew, Christopher, and was preceded in death by her nephew, Kyle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews by the Sea United Methodist Church located at 1000 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, Del. 19944. Immediately following the service and luncheon there will be a celebration of Sally’s life at Northside Park Recreation Center located bayside at 125th Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to provide financial medical support for Ernie Perryman, Sally’s childhood friend, who cared for Sally two different times during her recovery and is now battling similar cancers herself. Josh Filling will be collecting funds for Ernie and donations can be mailed to 2555 Veronica, Dr., Chester Springs, Pa. 19425. Donations in Sally’s memory can also be made to St. Matthew’s by the Sea.

William “Shawn” Willcott

OCEAN CITY – William “Shawn” Willcott, 71, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Washington D.C.

He was born on Aug. 31, 1947, in Modesto, Calif. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1976, stationed at Andrews Air Force Base.

He retired from the Department of the Army after 26 years as a civilian analyst working in military personnel management. After many vacations in Ocean City, he became a part-time resident in 1997 and a full time resident when he retired in 2002. He enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, fishing, riding his bike and watching the sunset over Assawoman Bay. He valued his time with his family and friends and enjoyed talking to his many neighbors on 94th Street.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 44 years. Other members of the family include his daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, two sisters and one brother.