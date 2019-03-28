BERLIN – The public is invited to attend a Social Security information event hosted by the Town of Berlin next month.

On Thursday, April 18, Berlin will host “Social Security 101,” an informational event designed to address Social Security questions and concerns. The free event, which will be held in the council chambers at town hall, is open to town staff as well as area citizens.

“We have an aging workforce,” Managing Director Jeff Fleetwood said. “I thought it be a good idea.”

Fleetwood said he reached out to the Social Security Administration to see if a representative could be in attendance during the town’s open enrollment event in May. While that wasn’t possible, the administration did agree to schedule a representative visit for April 18. Matt Baxter, a public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, will be in town from 10 a.m. to noon. He will make a presentation regarding Social Security benefits (retirement, disability, survivors and family) and will also speak with individuals regarding questions and concerns.

“He’ll do an open presentation and then if folks have questions he’ll take them one on one,” Fleetwood said.

The event is designed to provide town employees and members of the community with an easy way to get their concerns addressed. Fleetwood said the closest Social Security office was in Salisbury.

“That could be an all-day affair,” he said. “This is convenient.”

Fleetwood said the seminar would be of interest to essentially anyone, whether they were just starting their career, were approaching retirement or were dealing with disability or survivor’s benefits.

Seating for the April 18 event is limited. Those who wish to attend must pre-register by calling 410-641-2770.