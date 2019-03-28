General Levin Winder Chapter Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution Honor Jeanne Donaldson Townsend

In conjunction with Women’s History Month, the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annually recognizes a woman who has made a difference in her community. This year, the chapter honored member Jeanne Donaldson Townsend for being the first woman in the state of Maryland to occupy the position of Supervisor of Assessments in April 1977. Pictured, from left, are Gail Weldin, Regent; Townsend; and Janet Simpson, Townsend’s daughter and vice regent.