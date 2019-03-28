WEST OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on suspicion of drunk-driving and other charges last Friday after a routine traffic stop in West Ocean City. It was his eighth arrest for driving under the influence in Maryland, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police troopers pulled over a six-wheel box truck in the area of Routes 50 and 707 in West Ocean City because the driver, later identified as Stephen Sawka, 57, of Ocean City, was using his hand-held cellular device while operating the vehicle. Further investigation revealed Sawka’s driving privileges were suspended and revoked in both Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The investigation revealed Sawka was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time and he was placed under arrest. Sawka was taken before a District Court Commissioner in Ocean City and was ordered to be held without bond.