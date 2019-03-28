Stephen Decatur High School Students Earned First, Second And Third Place In Annual Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Essay Contest

by
Stephen Decatur High School Students Earned First, Second And Third Place In Annual Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Essay Contest

Stephen Decatur High School students earned first, second and third place out of 50 participants in the annual Ocean City-Berlin Optimist essay contest. Pictured, from left, are Ocean City-Berlin Optimist President Charles Smith, Optimist Francis Pilarski, first place winner of $500 Dori Krasner, second place winner of $300 Joshua Miller, third place winner of $200 Lydia Woodley, English Department Chair Sabra McIntosh and Assistant Principal Trevor Hill.