Most Blessed Sacrament Students Help Serve Dinner At St. John Neumann Catholic Church

MaryAnn and MadaLynne Rutzler joined Olivia Evans during a recent St. John Neumann Catholic Church Lenten dinner on Friday, March 22. The Most Blessed Sacrament students helped serve dinner to over 150 diners.