Wicomico County Visual And Performing Arts Students Entertain The Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel

by
Wicomico County Visual And Performing Arts Students Entertain The Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel

The Wicomico County Visual and Performing Arts students, under the direction of Mr. Stephen Harvey, entertained the Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel at their February luncheon. Pictured left to right are Alexa Nastasi, Sarah Runge, Amari Jackson, Laila Libertin, Mitchell Adams, Spencer Cormier, Harvey and retired musical director, Mrs. Dottie Wright.