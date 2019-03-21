ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’ll want to discourage well-meaning but potentially ill-advised interference in what you intend to accomplish. Your work has a better chance to succeed if it reflects you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s well-deserved reputation for loyalty could be tested if you learn that it might be misplaced. But don’t rely on rumors. Check the stories out before you decided to act.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’ve been going on adrenaline for a long time, and this unexpected lull in a recent spate of excitement could be just what you need to restore your energy levels. Enjoy it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Friends can be counted on to help you deal with a perplexing personal situation. But remember to keep your circle of advisers limited only to those you’re sure you can trust.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Security-loving Lions do not appreciate uncertainty in any form. But sometimes changing situations can reveal hidden stresses in time to repair a relationship before it’s too late.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time for single Virgos to make a love connection. Be careful not to be too judgmental about your new “prospect” — at least until you know more about her or him.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your sense of justice helps you resolve a problem that might have been unfairly attributed to the wrong person. Spend the weekend doing some long-neglected chores.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might feel justified in your anger toward someone you suspect betrayed your trust. But it could help if you take the time to check if your suspicions have substance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Ignore distractions if you hope to accomplish your goal by the deadline you agreed to. Keep the finish line in sight, and you should be able to cross it with time to spare.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your creative self continues to dominate through much of the week. Also, despite a few problems that have cropped up, that recent romantic connection seems to be thriving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): As curious as you might be, it’s best to avoid trying to learn a colleague’s secret. That sort of knowledge could drag you into a difficult workplace situation at some point down the line.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Instead of spending too much time floundering around wondering if you can meet your deadline, you need to spend more time actually working toward reaching it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a natural gift for attracting new friends, who are drawn to your unabashed love of what life should be all about.

