Taylor Yost Thornton

OCEAN CITY – Taylor Yost Thornton, 31, of Ocean City, Md., and Dallastown, Pa., passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his residence in Maryland.

Born Oct. 13, 1987, in York, the son of Thomas Yost Thornton of Dallastown and the late Gretchen (Denniston) Thornton, he was a graduate of Dallastown High School who wrestled and qualified at a state level. Thereafter, he attended Millersville University and West Chester University, studying health and nutrition. His true passions were surfing, deep sea fishing and to become a boat captain. Earning his captain’s license through the U.S. Coast Guard, he currently worked as the first mate on the deep sea charter boat “Morning Star” in Ocean City, Md.

In addition to his father, Taylor is survived by a sister, Bree Adams, and her husband, Dan, of York; two nieces, Isla and Sydney Adams; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Henry Thornton, of York; maternal grandparents, Deanna and James Denniston, of Dallastown.

Funeral services were held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, Pa.. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc., 863 South George St., York, is in charge of arrangements.

Taylor will be remembered as a dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend. Sometimes life gives you such bright lights that are extinguished far before their time. Surf on, T!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, P.O. Box 95, Dover, Pa. 17315.

William E. Rott

OCEAN CITY – William E. Rott, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean City, Md., on March 17, 2019.

His final days were spent surrounded by his family. At his request, no service will be held.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1944, in Dundalk, Md. After 35 years with AT&T, he retired as a manger in engineering. He enjoyed traveling and spending time on the beach with his family. He was also an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Capitals fan.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Glenda, his children, Sherry (James Shepard), Tammy (Al Baker), Kim and Cindy, his seven grandchildren, Brandy, Robbie, Tommy, Jessie, Ashley, Emma and Morgan, two great-grandchildren, Camden and Kaiden, two brothers, Frank and Tim, and numerous niec-es and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. Rott and Anna Cech; his sister, Albina McCauley; and son William James. His favorite quote was “Everyone is born right-handed, only the best overcome it!”

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave., Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.