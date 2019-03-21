Things I Like – March 22, 2019

Optimistically putting away the snow shovel

My son’s red hair and blue eyes

Reading biographies of historic figures

Visiting a new place

Watching my kids play together

When something happens that 
you know you will never forget

Reading about Autism and CBD Oil

Steamed crabs anytime, anywhere

Charcoal grilling

Getting a server I know

A bottle of wine and a movie with my wife

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.