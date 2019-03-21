OCEAN CITY – Reservations are now being accepted for the annual Taste of Finer Things featuring 16 local chefs on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Harrison’s Harbor Watch.

Participating restaurants include Atlantic Hotel, Barn 34, Captain’s Table, Crabs to Go, Desserts by Rita, Embers-Blu-Mad Fish, Harrison’s Harbor Watch, Hooked, Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill, OC Wasabi, Red Red Wine, Seacrets, Sunset Grille, Sweet Disposition, Touch of Italy and Wockenfuss.

“This wonderful evening is a chance for lovers of fine food and fine wine to sample some of the best the Ocean City area has to offer,” said event chairperson Stephanie Meehan. “The setting overlooking the Ocean City Inlet at sunset couldn’t be more perfect and it’s for a very good cause.”

The event raises funds for the capital campaign to build the Macky and Pam Stansell House, a hospice residence and outreach center that will serve the Lower Shore. This home is for hospice patients who can no longer manage safely at home and will open to patients later this year.

Reservations are $100 per person and can be made at CoastalHos-pice.org/taste or by calling 410-742-8732.

The event is typically a sellout, so early reservations are encouraged.

Lauren Glick will provide entertainment.

The Taste of Finer Things committee members are Meehan, Macky Stansell, Pam Buckley, Karen Cramer, Madalaine How, Marsha Howarth, Donna Leiner and Gayle Widdowson.