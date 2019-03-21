BERLIN – Berlin is hosting the second annual Worcester Community Access to Resources Expo (Worcester CARES) event on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m.-noon at Berlin Intermediate School (BIS).

“This is a great family friendly event featuring nonprofit organizations throughout the county,” said Mayor Gee Williams. “All partners are essentially creating a one-stop shop for individuals and families looking for support or assistance. Worcester residents will have the opportunity to learn all about services they need the most. Really, who doesn’t need a little help these days.”

The town is partnering with Delmarva Power, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Telamon, Worcester County Department of Social Services, Shore Up, the Salvation Army, Worcester Youth and Family and Berlin Intermediate School to organize the event.

Ocean City’s transportation service will be offering to transport residents free of charge from the Multi-Purpose Building at 130 Flower St. to BIS and back. It will begin at the Multi-Purpose Building at 9 a.m. Atlantic General Hospital will be offering 13 different health screenings free of charge during the event.

The Evergreen Lodge-153 of Berlin will be hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the BIS parking lot on the day of the event. They have also recently received training to provide the Maryland Child Identification Program (MD CHIP). This service is provided free of charge by the Freemasons of Maryland.

When a child participates in the program, all vital statistics are re-corded. The child is photographed, digital fingerprints are taken, and a video recording of the child speaking is made. All information is then re-corded onto a CD. A cheek swab of the child’s DNA is collected painlessly. Everything is then sealed in an envelope and given to the parent for safekeeping. A military sweep is done of the computer after each child, they retain none of the information.

The event will offer shredding services in the BIS parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The shredding truck will be asking for donations of $5 per box. Donations will go to Worcester Technical High School for new coveralls.

Worcester CARES will provide a food voucher for the Stevenson United Methodist Church Spirit Kitchen lunch located at 123 N. Main St. The lunch will take place on Wednesday, April 3 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Spirit Kit-chen will also provide bagged groceries to take home after lunch.

The event has room for more vendors, sponsors and volunteers. For more information, contact Town Clerk Kelsey Jensen at, 410-973-2289 or Debbie Smullen with Worcester Youth and Family at 410-641-4598.