BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Wicomico, 77-49, at home on Tuesday to drop to 8-8 with the regular season winding down.

Decatur did close the gap somewhat with the Indians, who routed the Seahawks, 75-33, back in January 8, but the outcome was basically the same against the tough Bayside South schools in Salisbury. The Seahawks were also swept by Bennett in the home-home series this season.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Decatur boys dropped to 8-8 on what has been an up-and-down season. Heading into the Wicomico game, the Seahawks had won two straight including a 91-20 rout of St. Michaels on the road and an 88-62 win on the road at Mardela last week. Decatur closes out the regular season with a road game against North Caroline next Tuesday, followed by a rematch with Mardela at home next Thursday in the finale.