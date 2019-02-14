Decatur Boys Fall To Wicomico, 77-49

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to Wicomico, 77-49, at home on Tuesday to drop to 8-8 with the regular season winding down.

Decatur did close the gap somewhat with the Indians, who routed the Seahawks, 75-33, back in January 8, but the outcome was basically the same against the tough Bayside South schools in Salisbury. The Seahawks were also swept by Bennett in the home-home series this season.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Decatur boys dropped to 8-8 on what has been an up-and-down season. Heading into the Wicomico game, the Seahawks had won two straight including a 91-20 rout of St. Michaels on the road and an 88-62 win on the road at Mardela last week. Decatur closes out the regular season with a road game against North Caroline next Tuesday, followed by a rematch with Mardela at home next Thursday in the finale.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.