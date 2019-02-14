Rotary Club Of Salisbury Thanks First Shore Federal Savings & Loan For $5,000 Contribution For The 2018 Governor’s Challenge Basketball Tournament

The Rotary Club of Salisbury thanks First Shore Federal Savings & Loan for their $5,000 contribution to the 3-Point Initiative as part of the 2018 Governor’s Challenge Basketball Tournament in Salisbury. Pictured, from left, are club member BJ Summers; Mark Granger, president, Rotary Club of Salisbury; Martin T. Neat, president, First Shore Federal, Savings & Loan; and club members Art Cooley, Sharon Morris and Terry Greenwood.