BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat Mardela, 88-62, on the road this week to get back over the .500 mark.

After two straight losses last week dropped Decatur to 8-8, the Seahawks cruised passed the Warriors on the road on Tuesday. Mardela led early before Decatur got its offense cranked up. Drew Hauisen led the Seahawks with 44 points in the game. With the win, Decatur improved to 9-8 on the season, but the Seahawks have tough rematches with Wicomico and Parkside on the slate next week.