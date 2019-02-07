Seahawks Rebound With Win Over Warriors

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat Mardela, 88-62, on the road this week to get back over the .500 mark.

After two straight losses last week dropped Decatur to 8-8, the Seahawks cruised passed the Warriors on the road on Tuesday. Mardela led early before Decatur got its offense cranked up. Drew Hauisen led the Seahawks with 44 points in the game. With the win, Decatur improved to 9-8 on the season, but the Seahawks have tough rematches with Wicomico and Parkside on the slate next week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.