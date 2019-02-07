BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams made a big splash in the first-ever Bayside Conference championship meet last weekend with the girls finishing first and the boys finishing second.

The inaugural Bayside Conference championships were held last weekend at Cambridge and the Decatur teams dominated many events. The Decatur girls finished first in the first-ever conference championships, while Easton finished second. The Decatur boys finished a close second to Easton.

On the girls’ side, Allison Hunter finished first in the 500-meter freestyle, while Delaney Williams was fifth. Kirsten Graham finished first in the 100-meter backstroke, while Davina Graybill came in fifth. Abby Crisanti was second in the 200-meter freestyle, while Graybill finished fifth. In the 200-meter individual medley, Kiley Hamby was third, Mikayla Denault was fifth and Graybill was sixth.

Gracie Coker finished fifth in the 50-meter freestyle. Graham was second in the 100-meter butterfly, while Farrah Brown finished fourth and Hamby was sixth. Abby Cristanti finished second in the 200-meter freestyle, while Graybill was fifth. Crisanti also finished fourth in the 100-meter freestyle, while Brown was eighth. In the 100-meter breaststroke, Denault was fourth and Hunter was fifth. The Decatur girls finished first in the 200-meter freestyle relay, third in the 400-meter freestyle relay and third in the 200-meter medley.

On the boys’ side, Jack Slaysman finished first in the 200-meter individual medley, while Patrick O’Halloran was fourth. Caleb Vaxmonsky finished first in the 500-meter freestyle, while Wyatt Sperry was fifth. Nick Cardamone finished fourth in the 200-meter freestyle. Richard Poist finished third in the 50-meter freestyle, while Luke Crisanti was fifth.

Poist also finished second in the 100-meter butterfly, while Crisanti was third. Chase Deickman finished second in the 100-meter freestyle. Vaxmonsky finished second in the 100-meter backstroke, while Cardamone was fifth. Slaysman finished fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke, while O’Halloran finished sixth. The Decatur boys finished second in 200-meter medley, second in the 200-meter freestyle relay and second in the 400-meter freestyle relay.