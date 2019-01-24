Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053

Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Now Through Jan. 29: Art Exhibits

“Artist’s Choice” and “Shared Visions.” Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. 410-524-9433, artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night Canceled

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 443-880-6966.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. $8/adults; $4/child. 410-726-0603.

Jan. 26: Divas Of Hollywood Drag Show

7-11 p.m. 28th Street Pit & Pub, Ocean City. Tickets: $30 in advance (443-944-4763); $35 at the door. Fundraiser for Diakonia Inc.

Jan. 27: Annual Women’s Day

10 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. All are welcome. Church’s Rev. Barbara Harmon will bring the message for this service. 410-251-7584 or 443-235-3214.

Feb. 5: 10th Annual $1 Taco Night

2:30-7 p.m. Stephen Decatur High School cafeteria. Chicken and beef tacos, sides, drinks and desserts. Reservations not necessary. Dine-in or carry-out. All proceeds benefit Stephen Decatur High School. 410-641-2171.

Feb. 5, 6, 7: Md. Basic Boating Safety Course

U.S. Coast Guard offering the program. Ocean Pines branch library. The Maryland Safe Boating Certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972, and is awarded after successful completion of the course, which includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues and common marine maintenance. $15 for all three evenings. Register: 410-935-4897 or email CGAUX1205-@Gmail.com.

Feb. 6: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $9; carry-out: $7. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340, leave a message.

Feb. 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss “Guarding Your Identity.” Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at High Stakes Restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 17: Authentic Italian Dinner

1-5 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Church, Ocean City. Benefits The Fellowship Commons. Meal will be prepared by Vi Candeloro and her family and friends. Celebrating the birthday of Galileo Galilei, who has been called the father of observational astronomy, modern physics, scientific method and modern science. Advance tickets recommended. 410-289-3453, 410-641-8171 or office@stpaulsbythesea.org.

Feb. 22: Carrabba’s Carry-Out/Dine-In

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu will be chicken marsala, penne pomo, salad, bread, mini cannolis and a drink: $14. Carry-out or dine-in. Limited number of dinners available. Pre-orders are encouraged: 443-880-6966.

Feb. 23: Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs. orange juice, coffee, tea. Tickets: Adults, $6; under 12, $3; under 5, free. Carry-out also available. Tickets: See any Kiwanis member of call 410-208-6719. Same price at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

March 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss elder law. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 11: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss good kidney health. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Bridge Bash And Games Galore

9:15 a.m. Doors open for registration and breakfast (homemade cinnamon rolls, pastries, juice, coffee; playing begins at 9:45 a.m.; lunch, short program and door prizes at noon. Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury. P.E.O. Chapter V, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. $30 per person, space is limited. Four two-hour classes will be offered in March for 4100, location to be determined. 410-873-2126 or cowall@comcast.net.